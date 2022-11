Ajay Devgn and Tabu were spotted at the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to promote their upcoming movie Drishyam 2. Watch Video.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the popular reality shows. This season is also very successful because of the Judges and a good list of contestants. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry come to the show for their upcoming movie. Bollywood stars promote their movies in the show and have fun also. This time Ajay Devgn and Tabu were spotted at the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tabu was looking stunning in the saree. She stole everyone's hearts with her impressive looks. In this video let's watch out for the looks of the star cast of Drishyam 2. Watch Video.