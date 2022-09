Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani talks about what has been his biggest challenge in his comeback as a dancer [Watch Video]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is seeing Gashmeer Mahajani make a comeback as a dancer after a long time. In an interview, he told us that it was hard getting the muscles back to normal. Gashmeer Mahajani has been working as an actor for a long time now. Fans know him as the original Aditya Kumar Tripathi from Imlie. Gashmeer Mahajani also spoke to us about how it feels to work across mediums. Take a look at the above video...