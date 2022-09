Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma talks about how it feels to be a glam queen, and does she bother about it overshadowing her professional achievements [Exclusive Video]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has a great line up which includes Nia Sharma. The actress has been rehearsing very hard for the show. Nia Sharma told BollywoodLife that she is keen to win this show. The actress also spoke about how it feels when people talk more about her hot quotient than her diverse and vast body of work. Nia Sharma is paired with Tarun Raj Nihalani on the show. Her Afro jazz this weekend was much appreciated by the judges. Nia Sharma also spoke about how dancing her become her prime form of workout, and now she is drained to hit the gym.