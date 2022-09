From Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and Karan Johar to Rubina Dilaik, spotted at Film City for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 new episode. Let's check out the new attire of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa celebrities. Watch Video.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: The most popular show these days is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which is in the news because of the stars and judges. Jhalak's contestants were once again spotted in Mumbai's Film City on the set of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 for the new episode. For this episode, Karan Johar chose to wear shimmery attire, and Madhuri Dixit wore a green and orange-colored lehenga. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants and judges are all set for a new episode. From Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and Karan Johar to Rubina Dilaik, spotted at Film City. Let's check out the new attire of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa celebrities. Watch Video.