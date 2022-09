Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora picked a shimmering pink dress. She looked fantastic in her new outfit. Madhuri Dixit looks ravishing in a recent outfit. In this video, check out the recent looks of everyone. Watch Video.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: The big dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is back with full fun. Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit are judging the show. Nora Fatehi and other judges and show contestants were spotted for a shoot for another episode in Film City, Mumbai. Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi reached the sets in outstanding attire. Today, Nora picked a shimmering pink dress. She looked fantastic in her new outfit. Madhuri Dixit looks ravishing in a recent outfit. We have spotted all the contestants, judges, and host Manish Paul in the film city. In this video, check out the recent looks of everyone. Watch Video.