Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat gets candid on doing the Colors show and how does it feel to dance in front of Nora Fatehi [Exclusive Video]

Paras Kalnawat aka Samar of Anupamaa quit the show for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On the show, he has made it kind of evident that he has a crush on Nora Fatehi. We do not blame him! Nora Fatehi is a stunner, and hands down one of the best dancers in the industry. He told Bollywood Life if he feels nervous when he is dancing in front of her. Paras Kalnawat also told us that he felt that this show would be a huge jump for him professionally.