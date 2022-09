Karan Johar was spotted in a stylish grey-colored oversized suit. Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a vibrant multi-colored fusion saree. Let's have a look at the stars' outfits. Watch Video

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: India's famous reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa once again won the hearts of people with its dance and fun between host and judges. Jhalak's contestants have been spotted in Mumbai's Film City at the set of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar was spotted in a stylish grey-colored oversized suit. Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a vibrant multi-colored fusion saree. Contestants are also gearing up for the upcoming performance. From Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, and Amruta Khanvilkar, let's have a look at their outfits. Watch the video to Know more.