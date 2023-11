Bollywood has many beautiful actresses with great style, but let's be honest, there's no one quite like the iconic Malaika ...

Bollywood has many beautiful actresses with great style, but let's be honest, there's no one quite like the iconic Malaika Arora. Her recent appearance on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' in a stunning white lehenga set has left us all amazed. She effortlessly showcased elegance and charm in a full-sleeved cropped top with exquisite embroidery and fusion elements, creating a unique and mesmerizing look.She tied her hair in a neat bun, wore radiant makeup, and added an elegant necklace. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will also be hosted by Ritwik Dhanjani along with Gauahar Khan .Malaika Arora , Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi will be judging the same. The dance reality show will begin from November 11, 2023.Have a look!