Manisha Rani is a talented contestant on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As the finale approaches, she decided to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. In a video that's going viral, Manisha can be seen offering prayers and seeking divine intervention for the big day.

Manisha Rani has been a consistent performer throughout the season, impressing the judges and the audience with her incredible dance moves. Her dedication and hard work have earned her a spot in the finale, where she will compete against other talented dancers for the coveted title.

Seeking blessings before an important event is a common practice in our culture, as it brings a sense of calm and positivity. By visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple, Manisha is channeling her energy and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.