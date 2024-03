Manisha Rani, Gauahar Khan, Vijay Varma and others snapped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Recently the finale of TV's popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been shot. The presence of many big stars was seen on the set. Many people including contestants Manisha Rani, Shoyab Ibrahim were spotted. When asked by everyone on the set, he has given his reaction. People are eagerly waiting for the winner of the show. Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani seems to be getting a lot of love in the show. Manisha Rani's dance reels seem to be going viral every day. He is very much liked by the fans. Manisha Rani is a social media influencer and is often seen sharing her videos and pictures on social media. For more information please watch the video.