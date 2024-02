Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani has created a distinct identity for herself with Salman Khan's show. The friendship ...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani has created a distinct identity for herself with Salman Khan's show. The friendship of Manisha Rani Abhishek and Elvis Yadav was much liked in the show. Recently, social media star Manisha Rani was seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Manisha was spotted in a suit on the set. Not only this, her father and brother were also present to support Manisha. Manisha Rani has entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant and has made everyone crazy with her excellent dance and funny style. Manisha remains in the news every day for some reason or the other. Manisha is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos. Manisha has a good fan following. Not only their dance, and spicy talks but also their struggle inspires people a lot. Well, let us tell you that many big celebrities have been seen sporting on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. There are many stars including Malaika Arora and Gauahar Khan who have been spotted in a very special style. For more information please watch the video.