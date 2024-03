Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan snapped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

The name of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is included in the list of big actresses of the industry. The actress was recently spotted on the sets of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress was looking very beautiful in a neon colored dress. This actress carried an off-shoulder gown for the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Let us tell you that the show is going to get its winner soon and the finale of the show was recently shot. There are many actors including contestants Manisha Rani, Gauahar Khan, Vijay Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim who have been spotted. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known not only for her excellent acting but also for her fashion. The actress often remains in the headlines. For more information, please watch the video.