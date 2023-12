Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's name is included in the list of the fittest and most beautiful actresses in the industry. ...

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's name is included in the list of the fittest and most beautiful actresses in the industry. The workout and yoga videos of the actress are very much liked. Not only the fitness of the actress but also the fashion of the actress remains in the headlines. Recently the actress was spotted on the sets of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress was looking very beautiful in a peach cutout dress. The actress is seen posing fiercely for the paps in the video. This video of the actress is going viral. Let us tell you that the actress often remains in churches not only because of her professional life but also because of her personal life. The actress is often spotted with her husband Raj Kundra. People like the pairing of both of them very much and often people are desperate to know the news related to both of them. For more information please watch the video.