After the controversial Besharam Rang, the second song from and 's Pathaan is out now. It is titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Once again, Deepika Padukone has nailed it by being her sizzling best while Shah Rukh Khan and his charm are on point. The first look of the song itself created waves on social media and now the song has grabbed everyone's attention. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song has got its feel right and will definitely make you groove. Pathaan directed by will release on January 25, 2023. SRKians are desperately looking forward to it.