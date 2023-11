Jigna Vora's FIRST Interview After Eviction goes viral [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar is here and so is elimination. A total of 17 contestants entered the house on its premiere night and two wildcard contestants entered the show later. Soniya Bansal was the first one to get eliminated from the show. The second one to be shown the door was wildcard contestant Manasvi Mamgai. Over this week, the housemates decided to eliminate Navid Sole from the show. Now, it's time for the fourth elimination of Bigg Boss 17. Jigna Vora also got evicted from the show. Jigna Vora is a former crime journalist who worked as a crime reporter in Mumbai. Jigna has been associated with The Asian Age, Deccan Chronicle, and Mid-Day. During her The Asian Age tenure, she worked as the deputy chief of the Mumbai bureau. Watch the video to know more about her.