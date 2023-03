From major blunders like the 'La La Land' Best Picture flub to John Travolta's mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name, the Academy Awards have provided several talking points over the years. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Oscars Top Controversies: The Oscars, despite being a celebration of talent and hard work in the film industry, are no strangers to controversies. From major blunders like the 'La La Land' Best Picture flub to John Travolta's mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name, the Academy Awards have provided several talking points over the years. In 2021, the Oscars received backlash when Chadwick Boseman was snubbed for Best Actor, and in 2022, Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock on stage for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. And now in 2023, Jimmy Kimmel is facing criticism for calling RRR a Bollywood movie. Despite the controversies, the Oscars continue to captivate audiences worldwide every year.