Jitendra Kumar recently reminisced about his lip-lock scene with Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie. He received nothing but love and appreciation for his role। He was amazed to see how the audience has become more accepting and supportive of diverse stories and characters. Jitendra Kumar's portrayal was not only applauded but also celebrated for breaking barriers and challenging societal norms. It's truly inspiring to see actors like him pushing boundaries and bringing important conversations to the forefront. Watch the video to know more.