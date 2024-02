Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar looks extremely beautiful in a black bodycon dress.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Jiya Shankar's name is included in the list of most liked contestants of the house. The actress garnered a lot of limelight in the show. The actress was in the headlines not only for her style but also for her fashion. Recently, Jiya Shankar was spotted at Divya Aggarwal's cocktail party. Jiya looked very beautiful in a black bodycon dress. This look of Jiya was worth seeing. People also follow Jiah for her excellent fashion sense. The actress is quite viral on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos. Jiya Shankar is a television actress and model who has been seen in many big serials. Not only this, the actress has also appeared in Telugu films. Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT has given a different identity to the actress. For more information please watch the video.