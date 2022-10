Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his horrific performance in the movie "Joker". The actor is celebrating his birthday today, the 28th of October. We have compiled a list of his best films that won our hearts. Watch Video.

Joaquin Phoenix's best performance: Joaquin Phoenix started his career with the sci-fi movie "SpaceCamp" in the year 1986. In 2019, the most awaited movie, Joker, was released, and fans went crazy after watching the performance. Joaquin is known for playing dark and unconventional roles in independent films. Joaquin Phoenix won several awards, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Grammy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his horrific performance in the movie "Joker". The actor is celebrating his birthday today, the 28th of October. We have compiled a list of his best films that won our hearts. Watch Video.