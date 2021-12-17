videos

John Abraham Net Worth: Apart from acting, he earns crores from his various businesses as well, Happy birthday John Abraham | Watch

According to reports, the net worth of John Abraham is around 251 crores. John is a popular Bollywood actor and his major income comes from acting and his businesses. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 17, 2021 1:30 PM IST

John Abraham Net Worth: John Abraham, who started his career in 2003 with the film Jism, turned 49 today. And on this special occasion, we are going to tell you his net worth. According to reports, the net worth of John Abraham is around 251 crores. John is a popular Bollywood actor and his major income comes from acting and his business. Watch the video to know more.

