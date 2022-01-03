videos

John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Here are the list of celebrities who tested Covid POSITIVE recently: Watch now

Recently Bollywood star John Abraham has also become covid positive. He has given information about this by sharing the story on his Instagram. Mrunal Thakur is also tested positive.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 3, 2022 12:35 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities tested positive: The rising case of Coronavirus has once again started wreaking havoc all over the world, so even the same Bollywood stars are not able to escape it. Recently Bollywood star John Abraham has also become covid positive. He has given information about this by sharing the story on his Instagram. Mrunal Thakur is also tested positive. Watch video.

