March 2023 Releases: As March arrives, so does the festive spirit with Holi, the festival of colors. OTT platforms are all set to offer a diverse range of shows and movies to their audiences. Disney+ Hotstar is bringing the second part of You Season 4, while Netflix is releasing Murder Mystery 2 and John Wick: Chapter 4. Zee5 is launching Taj: Divided By Blood, a docudrama about the history of the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile, cinema halls are releasing Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Bholaa, promising a mix of drama, action, and comedy. With such an exciting line-up, viewers are in for a treat this March.