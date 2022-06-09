Johnny Depp Birthday: Check out Top 5 notable performances by the Pirates Of The Caribbean's actor

Johnny Depp 5 remarkable movies: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp turned 59. On the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at the actor's best movies.

He is a winner of a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. Johnny Depp was indulged in a defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard and he won the case. Pirates of The Caribbean star celebrating his birthday after winning the defamation case. Hundreds of fans waited outside The Barbican Theatre in New York to get a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. Johnny Deep is an American actor, musician and a famous producer. He has portrayed some beautiful and unforgettable characters on screen over time. Pirates of The Caribbean is one of his best movies, in this Disney fantasy action series Depp has played the role of Jack Sparrow.