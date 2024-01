The Jonas Brothers landing in Mumbai for their first-ever performance has definitely created a buzz among netizens.

Some may be wondering why Priyanka Chopra didn't join them. Well, it's important to remember that celebrities have busy schedules and commitments that can sometimes clash. Priyanka Chopra, being a global star herself, might have had prior commitments or work-related engagements that prevented her from being present for the Jonas Brothers' performance in Mumbai. It's also worth noting that the Jonas Brothers have established their own fan base and career long before Priyanka Chopra entered the picture. They have their own journey as musicians and performers, and this performance in Mumbai is a significant milestone for them. Lollapalooza 2024 will take place on January 27–28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. This year, the audience will witness performances by various artists like Jungle, Royal Blood, Halsey, JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, and DJ Malaa, among others. The Jonas Brothers are in India.