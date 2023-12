Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his upcoming movie 'Joram' and his nonviolent heroic role in it. He mentioned that unlike other ...

Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his upcoming movie 'Joram' and his nonviolent heroic role in it. He mentioned that unlike other films, his character doesn't use violence. In the movie, he plays a father who takes his 3-month-old daughter from Mumbai to Jharkhand. It's really interesting because he's the first hero in cinema who doesn't like violence. Instead of resorting to hatred, he takes his family to Mumbai and works on a construction site. It's refreshing to see a hero who doesn't raise his hand on anybody. 'Joram' is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, and is set to release on 8th December.