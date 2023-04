Aditya Chopra has managed to pull off a massive casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema history - Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. from the South Indian film industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Hrithik Roshan v/s Jr. NTR in War 2: The YRF Spy Universe is rapidly expanding, and the upcoming War 2 film is set to be one of the most significant and exciting releases to date. Aditya Chopra has managed to pull off a massive casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema history - Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. from the South Indian film industry. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and promises to be an adrenaline-fueled action adventure that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The trade source confirmed that War 2 would be a true-blue pan-India film, with the involvement of top superstars from both the Northern and Southern industries. Watch Entertainment Videos.