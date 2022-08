Jr. NTR is making his debut in Hollywood. Dhanush and Rajinikanyh also played roles in the Hollywood movies. let's take a look at South Indian actors who have also acted in English films.

South Stars in Hollywood: Bollywood actors and actresses are working in Hollywood these days. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, and others have already earned their names in the Hollywood industry. Alia Bhatt is also ready for her Hollywood debut. Now we know South Indian superstar Jr. NTR is also making his debut in Hollywood. It is officially confirmed that Jr. NTR also liked the script very much. The movie is going to be a Hollywood Netflix action thriller. Dhanush and Rajinikanth also played roles in Hollywood movies. let's take a look at South Indian actors who have also acted in English films.