Jr NTR and choreographer Prem Rakshith returned to Hyderabad after attending the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles where the RRR team won the Best Original Song award.

Jr NTR returns to Hyderabad: Jr NTR and choreographer Prem Rakshith returned to Hyderabad after attending the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles where the RRR team won the Best Original Song award. The team was elated and Jr NTR expressed his gratitude to all Indians for their support. Prem Rakshith also thanked fans for their love towards RRR and the Naatu Naatu song which went viral. The team's victory at the Oscars has brought immense pride to the Telugu film industry and the Indian film fraternity.