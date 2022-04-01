videos

Jubin Nautiyal & Nikita Dutta Speak About Their On-Screen Chemistry ; Watch Video

At the song launch, Nikita and Jubin were asked about their real and reel life chemistry. Jubin opened up on his on screen and off screen chemistry with Nikita, how they met and much more. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 1, 2022 7:25 PM IST

Jubin Nautiyal & Nikita Dutta Speak About Their On-Screen Chemistry: The rumored couple Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent weeks. At the song launch, Nikita and Jubin were asked about their real and reel life chemistry. Jubin opened up on their on-screen and off screen chemistry with Nikita Dutta, Did Jubin revealed his relatuonship status? Watch the full video to know more.

