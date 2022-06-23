videos

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan REVEALS why and how he took the first step to bring Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar together [Exclusive]

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar came together on stage and performed on Nach Punjaaban and all thanks to Varun Dhawan as many credits to him to end the rivalry.

Manisha Mandal   |    June 23, 2022 7:35 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar came together on stage and performed on Nach Punjaaban and all thanks to Varun Dhawan as many credits to him to end the rivalry. Talking bout the same in interaction with Zee, he spoke about his bond with Kartik and why he bought him on the stage. " Most people don't know, but Kartik shares a very strong bond. I know him for a long, we used to work out together, so I have that friendship with him. The ball got rolling after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did so well and they bought our energy back so cheers to Kartik and Kiara." Well, we agree with the Jug Jug Jeeyo star.

