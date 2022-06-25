videos

JugJugg Jeeyo public review: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer a hit or flop? Fans say, 'Anil Kapoor ne puri movie ko sambhal lia’

Much awaited movie JugJugg Jeeyo is finally out and the film is getting a positive response from the audience. Watch this public review to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 25, 2022 10:20 PM IST

JugJugg Jeeyo Public Review: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an Indian family comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta. The film is finally released and gets mixed reviews from the audience. Some people are loving the movie although, on the other hand, some of them are upset about the short role of Prajakta Koli in the film. Not just this as per fans, Anil Kapoor saved the movie and did a great job. The film also cast Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie was made under the banner of Viacom 18 in association with dharma productions. Watch the video if you are confused about whether to watch this movie or not and know if it will be a hit or flop?

