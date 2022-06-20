JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's movie is in a legal trouble, copyright case filed – Deets inside

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo are in legal trouble now. The movie will be released on 24 June 2022, featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

JugJugg Jeeyo: Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to release on big screens. The film is going to release on 24 June 2022, featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. But ahead of the movie's release, the film is in big trouble. As a copyright infringement case had been filed against the filmmakers in Ranchi. As per the reports, Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh has filed a copyright infringement case against Dharma Production and Viacom 18. It is an upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta.