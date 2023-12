Junior Mehmood aka Naeem Syed, known for his performances in Haathi Mere Saathi and other films, has passed away at ...

Junior Mehmood aka Naeem Syed, known for his performances in Haathi Mere Saathi and other films, has passed away at the age of 67. He breathed his last at his residence after a long battle with stage four stomach cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. According to the reports, Junior Mehmood's condition started deteriorating and he had to be given oxygen support. The entire Bollywood is saddened by this tragic incident. There are many Bollywood stars who are coming to pay their last tribute to the late actor. Actor Johnny Lever had also arrived with his family, where he talked and expressed his feelings about Junior Mehmood. For more information please watch the video