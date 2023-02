View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hearts of many ladies broke when decided to settle in matrimony with . He was the most handsome bachelor in town but he is now taken. The Shershaah actor was recently papped in the city and even even joked about his marital status. As paps asked him for 'solo' pictures, Sidharth Malhotra sweetly said, 'ab solo raha nahi main'. Fans are going all aww over his answer. A comment on the video read, "His husband era is the besttttt thing to ever watch. he is the best husbandd no doubttt." Check Sidharth Malhotra's video above.