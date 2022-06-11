videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is tripping on Justin Bieber's Peaches with bestie and we are loving it – watch video

Trailers

Friends: The Reunion teaser: BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and others collaborate with the ensemble cast to give us a memorable experience

Songs

Monster song: Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's collaboration is like a homemade YouTube video strictly for fangirls

News and Gossip

[VIDEOS & PICS] Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announce their relationship status in the CUTEST way possible

Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis; shares shocking details and says, 'I can't smile, this side...' [WATCH VIDEO]

Hollywood star Justin Bieber is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, his half-face paralyzed after the virus attack. WAtch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 11, 2022 6:06 PM IST

Justin Bieber: Hollywood star Justin Bieber is very popular not only in Hollywood but all over the world, in India too, Justin has a lot of fans who follow him on social media and keep an eye on his every update. Recently, while sharing a video on his Instagram, Justin has shocked people by telling them about his facial paralysis. Justin Bieber has got this syndrome due to the effect of a virus in which his half-face has become paralyzed. Not only this, he has told many more things about this syndrome and his condition. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all