Something new is seen every day in Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 17. Makers also adopt new methods for entertainment every day and often bring some new twist. Recently another big twist is being seen in the house. K-pop star Aoora has entered the house and in the recent promo, Bhaijaan and Aoora are seen having fun and dancing on the stage. This style of both is worth seeing. Not only this, Salman Khan is also seen teaching Aoora to speak Hindi. Although every season of Bigg Boss is different in itself all the contestants of the show remain in the limelight for some reason or the other. For more information please watch the video.