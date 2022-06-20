videos

IIFA 2022: Salman Khan promotes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the event [Watch Video]

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more Bollywood superstars who have done botox and hair transplant to look perfect

Shehnaaz Gill is totally unaffected by trolling after her videos with Salman Khan from Eid party went viral

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' as he sees her off; fans say, 'What a moment' [WATCH VIDEO]

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Kick 2; Salman Khan's upcoming movies in 2022 and 2023

Salman Khan's upcoming movies in 2022 and 2023: If you are a Salman Khan fan, then this video is for you. In this video, we will tell you about Salman Khan's upcoming movies in the years 2022 and 2023 with release dates, budgets, and other details.

Pratibha Katariya   |    June 20, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Salman Khan's upcoming movies in 2022 and 2023: Salman Khan’s film is a feast in itself because his countless fans never mind the critic’s response; they just enjoy his movies and give unconditional love to his movies. This is good news for Salman Khan's fans as the hero has signed up for a few films. In the list of his upcoming movies, the first movie is No Entry 2, which is reportedly titled 'No Entry Mei Entry'. This movie is going to be on the big screen in the next few months. If you are a Bhaijaan fan, then this video is for you. In this video, we will tell you Salman Khan's upcoming movies in the years 2022 and 2023 with release dates, budgets, and other more details.

