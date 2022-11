View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????_???? (@parthsniti)

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one show that has a permanent fan base. Now, fans are keenly awaiting Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 which will come on Voot from December 4. A leaked scene of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor is out now. Fans have gone crazy seeing the scene, which looks straight out of a Wattpad fanfic. The reel jodi prove that they are extremely comfortable with each other as they get intimate on the camera. Whether it was the first kiss of MaNan or their cute moments, fans have adored the journey. Also Read - Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are BACK with their fab chemistry; these EXCLUSIVE pics will leave you impatient