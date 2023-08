Kajol and Ajay Devgn's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale that began with a chance encounter and blossomed into a lifelong romance filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support. Watch the video.

Kajol Birthday: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's love story has been a well-kept secret, shrouded in mystery and privacy. Behind the glamorous façade of stardom, their private love story holds some fascinating secrets that many may not be aware of. Their romance blossomed under the twinkling stars, on the roof of a charming house that held secrets of their love.It all began during the filming of a blockbuster movie, where Ajay and Kajol first crossed paths. Their chemistry on-screen was undeniable, but little did the world know that their connection extended beyond the movie set. As they spent long hours working together, they found solace in each other's company and discovered an irresistible bond. Their secret meetings on the roof of the house became their sanctuary, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and the constant glare of the spotlight. Under the moonlit sky, they shared heartfelt conversations, whispered sweet nothings, and danced to the rhythm of their hearts. The rooftop witnessed their laughter, their tears, and the countless moments that sealed their love forever. There is more to explore in this video.