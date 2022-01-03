Kajol gets brutally trolled, tagged 'arrogant' as she walks out of the airport in great rush - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

was recently spotted at the airport and was seen walking in a great rush. The actress even asked the photographers to stay away from and not come closer to her and rather take the pictures from far. She even told them to walk faster and match her speed. While this attitude of Kajol wasn't much appreciated by her fans, rather they were disappointed with her and brutally trolled her for the same. Many users on social media tagged her as 'arrogant as always after watching this video. While others asked her whether why does she have so much attitude as the media and public has made her. Clearly B- Town celebs are the softest target on social media. Do you agree? Also Read - RRR: Here's the real reason why SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's magnum opus is postponed [EXCLUSIVE]