Kajol makes an appearance in a black body hugging dress and gets trolled for her bold choice.

Kajol's recent fashion avatar was a faux pas, and fans gave a thumbs down to the actress wearing a body-hugging black outfit. The actress looked tad uncomfortable in this dress and got massively trolled for choosing a bold outfit. Netizens troll the actress and body shame her, questioning if she wore her daughter Nysa Devgn's dress. Kajol often makes fashionable avatars and leaves her fans mesmerised with her stunning beauty, but this time she failed to impress. Kajol's total look was a nay, as the open long hair too didn't suit her. But she is a beauty and has always given damn about the judgements. One user commented, "Always dresses so shabby!" Another user asked, "Daughter’s dress". One more user said, "But you can tell she looks so uncomfortable in that dress". Kajol was present to receive an award for her performance in The Trail.