Kajol to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities of the week

Video Desk | July 16, 2023 11:41 PM IST

B-town celebs yet again impressed us with their outfits this week and we can't keep calm. They had their fashion game on point with their attires making headlines continuously. We can't stop ourselves from bringing you the best-dressed outfits of this week. Many stars not only gave us major fashion goals but strongly left a mark. From Kajol's ravishing all-red pantsuit to Deepika Padukone purple-on-purple airport look, check out the best-dressed celebs of the week.