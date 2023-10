The actress picked up the man's mobile phone from the ground and gave it to him. In the video, Kajol is seen coming out of the airport.

Kajol Spotted: Bollywood actress Kajol was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. During this time, a video of the actress surfaced on social media, in which a photographer fell while trying to take the actress's photo. After which the actress started helping him. The actress picked up the man's mobile phone from the ground and gave it to him. In the video, Kajol is seen coming out of the airport. The actress is looking gorgeous in a beige-colored tracksuit. Kajol's name is included in the list of Bollywood's most talented actresses. Talking about the work front of the actress, a few days ago she was seen in the web series 'The Trial' and 'Lust Stories 2'.