Kamal Haasan Birthday: Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors in the industry. Today, on November 7, the actor is celebrating his birthday. Kamal Haasan is a multi-talented star who is an actor, director, screenwriter, playback singer, choreographer, producer, lyricist, and politician. He also worked in the Bollywood industry, and he did some fantastic movies like Hey Ram, Chachi 420, Vishwaroopam, Dasavatharam, Vikram, and others. On the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday, let's take a look at some of his best and greatest performances. Watch Video.