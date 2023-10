Kamal Haasan's arrival at Mumbai airport was nothing short of a spectacle! As soon as the news broke that the ...

Kamal Haasan's arrival at Mumbai airport was nothing short of a spectacle! As soon as the news broke that the legendary actor was in town to celebrate his daughter Akshara Haasan's birthday, fans flocked to the airport to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Kamal Haasan graciously greeted his excited fans with a warm smile and waves. The airport was abuzz with excitement as fans cheered and clicked pictures of the iconic actor. Despite the hectic schedule, Kamal Haasan took the time to interact with his fans, signing autographs and posing for selfies. His down-to-earth nature and genuine affection for his admirers left everyone in awe. The actor's visit to Mumbai not only marks a special occasion for his family but also showcases his enduring popularity and the love he receives from his fans. Kamal Haasan's presence in the city has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts and his well-wishers.