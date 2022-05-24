Kangana Ranaut and Kiara Advani buy swanky cars worth a whopping amount [Watch Now]

videos

Kangana Ranaut and Kiara Advani's cars Collection: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently bought the Mercedes Maybach S680. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's actress Kiara Advani also bought a swanky car from Audi .Let's watch the video and know both actresses cars collection.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 24, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut and Kiara Advani's cars Collection: Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut has become the owner of a new luxurious car. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently bought the Mercedes Maybach S680. Kangana owns a lot expensive cars and she add one more car in her automobile collection. Interestingly, before the release of her film 'Dhaakad', Kangana Ranaut has gifted herself a black coloured Mercedes Maybach S680, which is said to be worth almost more than Rs 3 crore. Not Just that, Bollywood actress who is creating lot of buzz these days Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's actress Kiara Advani also bought a swanky car from Audi .Let's watch the video and know both actresses cars collection.

