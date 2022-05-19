videos

Kangana Ranaut confesses to losing calm on her Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai; here's why [Watch video]

Kangana Ranaut who gave her sweat and blood for her film Dhaakad opens up about being angry with her director Razneesh Ghai and the reason will leave you surprised.

Manisha Mandal   |    May 19, 2022 3:08 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut gives her heart and soul to her every film. But in Dhaakad she gave her sweat and blood and that's how Agent Agni was prepared by her. The actress went all out for his powerful kickass role and one person who literally dragged her from her vanity van to the set, when she was tired was the director of the film Razneesh Ghai. Yes! Kangana in her interaction with Zee Media revealed how the director of the film is real a Dhaakad because he was the one who used to drag all of them from the vanity for their shoots be it at midnight or in the early morning. This action by the director even left them angry about many items but in the end, it was all worth it, Are you ready for Dhaakad?

