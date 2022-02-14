Kangana Ranaut criticizes Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, calls it a 'Trash' - Watch

The Queen actress took to her Instagram and called Karan Johar produced Gehraiyaan a trash. She also wrote that "Bad movies are bad movies and no amount of skin show or pornography can save it. To know more about the news, do watch the video.

Kangana Ranaut: Known for her controversial and bold statements, actress Kangana Ranaut is garnering headlines again, and this time for criticizing Deepika Padukone's newly released film Gehraiyaan. The film had recently released on Amazon Prime and netizens are pouring mixed reaction for the cast of the film and the storyline. Well, just like everyone, controversy Queen Kangana also could not hold herself back from sharing her thoughts and views on the new film. The Queen actress took to her Instagram and called Karan Johar produced Gehraiyaan a trash. She also wrote that "Bad movies are bad movies and no amount of skin show or pornography can save it. To know more about the news, do watch the video.