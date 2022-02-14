videos

Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut and it’s got a Deepika Padukone connect – watch

Indian Navy personnel's enthusiastic performance on Ajay Devgn's film song at Republic Day 2022 rehearsals goes viral

Kangana Ranaut called 'gadhi' for taking the pastry near her mouth and putting it back; netizens say, 'Covid fela rahi hai'

The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Kaisa lag raha hai itne dino se koi controversy nahi hui?' Kapil takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut - watch

Kangana Ranaut criticizes Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, calls it a 'Trash' - Watch

Satakshi Singh   |    February 14, 2022 8:33 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut: Known for her controversial and bold statements, actress Kangana Ranaut is garnering headlines again, and this time for criticizing Deepika Padukone's newly released film Gehraiyaan. The film had recently released on Amazon Prime and netizens are pouring mixed reaction for the cast of the film and the storyline. Well, just like everyone, controversy Queen Kangana also could not hold herself back from sharing her thoughts and views on the new film. The Queen actress took to her Instagram and called Karan Johar produced Gehraiyaan a trash. She also wrote that "Bad movies are bad movies and no amount of skin show or pornography can save it. To know more about the news, do watch the video.

