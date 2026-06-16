Kangana Ranaut Interview: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actress makes shocking revelations [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview, Kangana Ranaut praised the leadership of Narendra Modi and called for strong action against terrorism while reacting to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Her candid remarks and outspoken views are expected to spark discussion across social media and the entertainment industry.

Kangana praised the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing what she called strong leadership and decisive action on several key issues. On the topic of national security, the actress had a strong reaction to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and emphasized the need to take strict measures against terrorism. Such incidents should never be forgotten and there should be continued vigilance against threats to the country, she said.

Kangana Ranaut's candid interview with her signature honesty and unapologetic attitude is sure to generate new conversations across social media and the entertainment industry.