Kangana Ranaut Vs Karan Johar: Karan Johar, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker, is under fire for allegedly sabotaging the careers of actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. An old video resurfaced on social media where Johar admitted to campaigning against Anushka Sharma when she was starting out, leading to an immense backlash. Priyanka Chopra also spoke out about feeling 'cornered' in the industry. Johar posted a cryptic message on Instagram stories, indicating that he won't address the accusations directly. It remains to be seen how this controversy will unfold and if Johar will take accountability for his alleged actions toward the actors. Watch Entertainment Videos.